Outdoors commentary: Mississippi River provides options

And yes, even larger. And this is no fish tale.

“It is the typical time of year where you catch just about everything. I love this month as it’s a great time to take kids out fishing. You are bound to catch something – sucker, sheepshead, shovelnose sturgeon, lake sturgeon,” Clements said.

“We had had some huge lake sturgeon coming in, some 60 inches. They are exciting to try to fight and stuff. Most of them break the line, but people still have a lot of fun with it. They bend the hook, so it’s pretty tough to get them in. We see lake sturgeon that are 48 to 60 inches.”

In case you’re curious (I always am, when I hear the length of a fish I immediately want to know how much it weighs), a 60-inch lake sturgeon can weigh from 40 to 60 pounds. And get this: a 60-inch lake sturgeon is likely around 34 years old, according to the Minnesota DNR web site. That, in the big picture, isn’t old for a lake sturgeon as they can live as long as 100 years or more.

And yes, lake sturgeon and shovelnose sturgeon are protected species, meaning you must immediately return them to the water.