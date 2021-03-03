Outdoors commentary: Life on the edge ... for a fish

First ice and last ice bring an element of adventure -- and obviously risk -- when anglers take to area backwaters and lakes in pursuit of late-season perch, walleye and panfish.

Some anglers, it seems, simply like to live on the edge. All for a fish.

In a week, maybe two, you will see fishing boats on the main channel of the Mississippi River below the dams at Dresbach, Minn., and Genoa, Wis., as well as areas of Lake Onalaska. And, in certain areas, you might see ice anglers sitting a few hundred yards, or less, from open water, or even those boats.

How do these hard-core anglers get their boats to patches of open water when the launches are typically still locked with ice? And even more puzzling, why do they do it?

Those are some of the questions I posed to some area bait shop owners/operators, and to my surprise, a couple of them either have done this type of fishing, or did so in the past.

Me? Not going to happen. I’ll stick to writing about it -- it’s warmer and safer, but admittedly without the adrenaline rush.