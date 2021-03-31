Outdoors commentary: Jenson all about his airboat getaways

His airboat is a catch-22 of sorts, as it often times serves as a magnet for the very thing he is trying to escape — people.

Don’t misunderstand, as Randy Jenson enjoys being around people — his wife, Anita, his family, and those he interacts with daily at work. But there are times he just wants to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of everyday life and skim across the placid waters of what many in this area call “God’s Country.”

That’s when he feels blessed to own a couple of airboats, and when he climbs aboard them, it takes him to places that are peaceful, quiet and quite beautiful.

What? How do airboats, those often times noisy machines, translate into quiet beauty? It takes one to get to the other. And, Jenson quickly interjects, it also takes common sense and respect for others when operating an airboat.

“I have had so many people… I will come into the landing or at the gas station getting gas, and they come over and say, ‘Wow, I have never seen an airboat before. That looks like fun.’

“The fun part of an airboat is getting away from everybody. With an airboat, you can go back in the sloughs as it opens up so much more area for you.”