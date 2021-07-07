Outdoors commentary: Herro finds ways to enjoy outdoors despite paralysis

In the nine months I have been writing a weekly outdoors column for the La Crosse Tribune, I’ve encountered a number of incredible hunters, amazing cyclists and ordinary people willing to share insightful and interesting stories.
Then, thanks to a tip, I was introduced to Lucas Herro.
Lucas is one of those people you can’t stop thinking about, you can’t stop admiring, you can’t stop shaking your head at his incredible perseverance and overflowing positivity. Put in Lucas’ shoes, I doubt I would be as upbeat and optimistic.
Lucas, you see, was paralyzed from the mid-chest down after diving into the water at Airport Beach just over eight years ago. On June 30, 2013, his life changed directions, but never stopped moving forward.
He made sure of that.
“It has taken a lot of patience. The biggest lesson for me, and one of the most difficult things to do, is to not compare yourself to others. You can’t compare who you were before the injury to who you are now,” said Herro, who lives in Holmen.
“Just no sense at looking back at the past. It is done and over with it. You have to rock it with that mindset.”
Lucas has rocked it all right, and that’s where the outdoors aspect of this story comes into play. Lucas, who earned Eagle Scout honors during his teens, has always loved the outdoors. Now, eight years after his injury and at 30 years-old, he thoroughly enjoys hunting, fishing or simply being at Perrot State Park reading a book as the sun splashes off the pages.
Yes, he hunts. He fishes. He shoots trap. In other words, his injury changed his life, but it never stopped him from living.
In order to accomplish his outdoor ventures, he’s had help from a number of folks, including his high school buddy and longtime friend, Seth Aasen, and Seth’s father, Knute Aasen. Knute, 56, who retired nearly five years ago after serving 32 years with the Onalaska Police Department, is an interesting man himself. He’s the brains behind the mechanical part of Lucas’ gun and crossbow rests, and more importantly, the bite trigger that Lucas uses to fire his weapons.
“It’s always been an interest of mine to design things. I have fun building things and see if they will work,” Knute said. “It isn’t all selfless, as I enjoy it, too. I wanted to do something good for somebody, and it turns out Lucas is an amazing shot with a .270, 20-gauge or crossbow – as all three fit in the stand.”
Before we get into the story about Lucas’ first successful harvest of a 22-pound tom turkey on May 7, you need some background of what it took to get there – from Knute’s ingenuity of using an old computer stand to make the first gun rest, then bite trigger, to Lucas being physically able to make a trek into the outdoors.
Each step along the way had its challenges, none of which Lucas would allow to derail the mission of getting back outside.
“It’s been eight years and it took me awhile to wrap my mind around it. I’m still able to do a lot of things, I just need to do them in a different way,” Lucas said of his post-injury activities.
“It still requires a great amount of patience and patience of others. I still do some golfing and trying to do some fishing. I am always trying to push to the next thing. Eight years ago, I couldn’t feed myself, my triceps were paralyzed, so I have been working my tail off the last eight years to get to this point.”
It’s a point that Herro admits may have been more of a dream than reality eight years ago.
After his accident, Herro spent 60 days doing inpatient therapy at Gundersen Health System, then another three years doing what he called “pretty intense” outpatient therapy at clinics in Rochester, Minnesota, before transitioning to general therapy at local clinics.
He’s experienced slow, but generally steady, progress. And yes, there have been setbacks, but nothing’s stopped him yet.
“I have been maintaining my function and working on my mobility. When I first got hurt I couldn’t feed myself and couldn’t move. I’m essentially paralyzed from the chest down and total paralysis in my hands. I have regained some function. I have the ability to stand. I can take a few steps, but I primarily use my wheelchair.”
It’s important to understand what challenges Lucas faces in order to fully appreciate what he has accomplished, and how he’s able to continue being active in the outdoors, especially hunting.
What further complicates matters is that Lucas has an incomplete spinal cord injury, which means functions that are here today may be gone tomorrow. Or, looking at it through Lucas’ viewpoint, a function not happening today might happen tomorrow.
“With an incomplete spinal cord injury, your function continues to change. As I progressed with my injury, after a couple of months, my hand function returns, then it goes away,” Lucas said.
“It is almost like an emotional rollercoaster and never-ending coping process, but life is what you make it. I can’t control the past, but I can control the future.”
And thanks to Knute, he can control a gun and crossbow. Again, it was a step-by-step, trial-and-error, process. Sometimes a long, and painstaking process.
“As I started working with him, I started to think about ways to make things easier for him. It probably took me six months of grinding in my head as to how I could make a bite trigger,” Knute said.
“I went online and everything I saw online was outrageously expensively priced and horribly bulky and complicated. So I thought I can figure out a way to do it for a lot less money.”
So Knute went to a bike shop, purchased some bicycle brake cable for $25, then went about modifying a rifle, shotgun and crossbow – drilling a small hole through the trigger guard and trigger in order to run the stainless steel cable through.
Then came the most challenging part of finding a way Lucas could pull the cable. Again, persistence, patience and trial and error were critical during the process – from both Lucas and Knute.
“At first, we were just using two aluminum paddles wrapped in duct tape and putting them in his mouth, but he had a hard time keeping it in position,” Knute said. “It wanted to fall off to the sides and it was really difficult. He had to hold it with one hand in order to shoot. And then I tried athletic mouth guards, but they were not rigid enough.”
Knute’s mind kept churning, and with the help of Hulse Dental, the idea of a rigid upper mouth guard and a soft paddle came about.
Bulls-eye!
“It’s a rigid mouth guard on the top and a paddle where he engages with his lower teeth. When it’s time, that paddle goes in (to his mouth), and he just bites up with his lower jaw. He is jut amazingly accurate,” Knute said.
Lucas wasn’t surprised Knute could invent or modify something as sensitive as a bite trigger.
“Knute is kind of a MacGyver (1985 TV series) as he can make about anything. We hooked up with Hulse Dental and we got a mold of my upper teeth and I pop that in. When I am ready to fire, I just bite down. It’s a smooth trigger pull every time,” Lucas said.
“Instead of one-handed swivel system, I have both hands on the firearm and movement of the mounting system without having to place my finger on the trigger. It made it a lot more consistent and more ethical hunting. I still won’t take a risky or questionable shot.”
It has allowed Lucas to shoot deer with a gun and crossbow, antelope with a rifle, and turkeys with a crossbow.
The bottom line is it has allowed him to continue hunting and enjoying the outdoors. It has given him a peace of mind he once thought unreachable.
“I think the world is becoming more and more fast-paced. Everything is technology based and everybody is glued to their screens,” Lucas said. “Being outdoors, it is a chance to reflect, everything is calm and quiet. It is a chance to practice mindfulness and be in the moment.”
