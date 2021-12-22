Outdoors commentary: Goodenough tackles new challenge

This white-tailed deer hunting thing, it’s not just about guys who use different weapons for different seasons in their endless pursuit of the four-legged, big-game animals.

It’s just as exciting for women, too. Women of all ages.

Talk to Mary Goodenough, and you can sense the excitement, the passion, the thrill of the hunt, still present in her voice. Still, as it’s been nearly three weeks since she bagged the big one.

Who wouldn’t be excited about harvesting a dandy 10-point buck? But that’s only a small part of the story, as the 61-year-old Holmen woman not only shot her biggest buck in 46 years of deer hunting, but she did it with a muzzleloader.

Yes, the puff of smoke and loud ‘bang!’ type of firearm that Daniel Boone used. And get this, she did it the first time she shot the vintage gun.

“I wasn’t scared; I was excited,” Goodenough said of the buck she shot on Dec. 5. “The guy I am hunting with, John, asked, ‘Are you afraid of a kick?’ I have shot many rifles and shotguns over the years, so I am not.

“Before we went out hunting, he showed me his muzzleloader and said there is nothing to be afraid of. He said, ‘Don’t do it if you don’t want to.’ I wanted to do it, I wanted a challenge. Now look at the results.”

The results speak for themselves, and looking at the picture of her 10-point buck — which is now at a taxidermist as well as being entered in the La Crosse Tribune’s Big Buck Contest — is only a small part of the big picture.

Goodenough, who has been a nursing assistant for “26 or 27 years,” works full-time at Villa St. Joseph, a skilled-care retirement home owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration located about 10 miles east of La Crosse in the tiny burg of St. Joseph.

She’s also raised eight children, which range in age from 28 to 40, and has 22 grandchildren.

In other words, she’s dealt with challenges her entire life, and still meets them head-on each day. So shooting a muzzleloader for the first time?

Bring it on!

“Our family was raised to be hunters,” said Goodenough, who came from a family of 12 kids. “We were raised on deer meat. I have eaten just about everything out there (wild game). I just like being outside and being in nature. Hunting, it’s an excellent sport to be in. I love teaching my kids and grandkids what you can do in life if you really want to.”

So when her friend, John, asked her if she wanted to hunt near Neillsville in Clark County during the Wisconsin muzzleloader season, she was all-in. Mix her love of the outdoors, of hunting, and a new type of firearm all into one?

Goodenough couldn’t wait.

The pair walked to a spot on his land that John knew well, believing their chances of seeing deer were pretty good.

“We were sitting by a meadow, on the ground, hidden by this huge bushy area. He wanted to make sure he stayed by me and that I was safe,” Goodenough said. “He prepared the gun for me, putting the powder and the bullet in and packing it. I wasn’t afraid of it at all. He explained how it worked, then showed me how to take the safety off and treat it like a rifle or shotgun.”

All they needed now was a deer to come within shooting range. And that’s just what happened — several times.

“A little six-point buck came out, but he didn’t want me to shoot anything small. He was watching one side (of the meadow) and I was watching the other. We were sitting there, then he whispered, ‘Here comes a buck,’” Goodenough said.

“A huge buck came out and I put the crosshairs (of the scope) on it, and I was just shaking. He told me, ‘Relax, it’s going to be exciting.’ He coached me through the whole thing, telling me to wait until it gets broadside.”

Maybe she didn’t, but I’ll bet Goodenough rolled her eyes when John said that. You can tell by her response that, well, this wasn’t her first rodeo, as the saying goes.

“I am 61 years-old and have gotten a lot of deer over my lifetime. I know where to put the shot,” Goodenough said.

She sure does.

Goodnough shot at the big buck, whose 10-point rack had an 18-inch inside spread, from 60 yards away, then saw it take off running. It didn’t jump (or mule kick), but simply put its tail down and took off into the woods with several doe that were with it. She was pretty sure she had made a good shot, a shot that reminded her she was using a muzzleloader, not a rifle.

“It was a big kick. I thought, ‘that kind of hurt my shoulder,’ but when you are in that mode where there is a big buck in front of you, you don’t even care. I felt a little bit of soreness in my shoulder, but it only lasted an hour or so. Seeing that deer, I didn’t even care.”

Goodenough was more concerned about recovering the deer. While there was no blood trail — which is not unusual when using a muzzleloader — they did find some hair at the spot where the shot impacted the buck. They followed the tracks into the woods where Goodenough saw the buck enter, and within a short time, found the buck lying in the woods, some 80 yards where it had been shot.

“I was so happy. One shot, first time (with a muzzleloader). It was quite amazing and I have to thank John for all of that,” Goodenough said. “I started sending them (her kids) all texts and pictures of this buck. They came back with, ‘Oh my gosh, Mom!’

“Then you start reliving the whole thing over and over again when it’s done. It’s incredible. Of course I was showing all the nuns (at Villa St. Joseph). They all had to hear the story and were excited for me.”

While the fever-pitch level of excitement has subsided a bit for Goodenough, she’s already looking forward to hunting with a muzzleloader next year.

Oh, that’s after she does something else.

“John got me a crossbow for Christmas. That is next on my list,” Goodenough said. “I am going to get into that next, definitely.”

Who knows, she might record another first, as in shooting a buck the first time out with her new crossbow.

ANY IDEAS: Do you have anything, or anyone, you would like to see as a topic for this column? I’m open to all ideas, from a longtime hiker to a diehard cross country skier to a veteran biker to an adventurous camper. I’d love to hear from you, so go ahead and send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0