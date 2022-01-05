Outdoors commentary: Golf courses transition for winter

Take a picturesque golf course, whitewash it, and what do you get?

No, not the offseason. Instead, you have a wonderful and often underused setting for cross country skiing that is accessible and often times provides challenging trails.

In some cases, even regularly groomed trails.

And no, you won’t hear “fore!” this time of year, but you will find solitude in these rolling winter wonderlands. Be sure and check with the course before strapping on the skinny skis, as you want to make sure it’s permitted and what restrictions may be in place.

Two area courses, Forest Hills Golf in La Crosse, and Drugan’s Castle Mound, near Holmen, welcome cross-country skiers and actually have trails that are groomed after each snowfall.

And as snow lovers know, snowfalls have been late in arriving this winter. Way too late.

“There has been cross country skiing on the course as long as I can remember. I can remember doing it as a kid when I was growing up,” said Keith Stoll, in his 12th year as general manager at Forest Hills Golf.

“I see people at any time of the day or night. I see headlight wearing skiers, with the lamps on their head, I see them out skiing in the evening. On the right day, it has to be absolutely beautiful.”

All we needed was snow.

Over the last 10 days, Old Man Winter finally arrived and dumped some decent amounts of the white stuff on the landscape, making it “go time” for those of us who like to glide using the classic style. There is even enough snow for the more athletic and in-shape bunch of you out there who prefer the skating style.

Skating and I don’t get along very well, but that’s another story.

Mike and Mary Drugan, owners of Drugan’s Castle Mound, have groomed ski trails that take you away from the urban setting of other courses and plunk you right down in the home of deer, squirrels, turkeys and other wildlife.

On a recent trip to Drugan’s, I found plenty of deer and rabbit tracks, as well as a spot where turkeys had been scratching for food. It made me stop and pause, wondering what I like better, the cross-country skiing, the discovering of wildlife signs, or the much-needed exercise? I believe it’s a combination of all three.

Scott Hauser, who along with Dave Enos, have owned Northland Golf & Ski on La Crosse’s North Side for the past 31 years, has cross-country skied for 47 years. He’s seen tremendous changes in the equipment — lighter, stronger, better performing — but the premise of the sport remains the same.

“It’s such low impact and you are using every muscle group in your body. It’s just great exercise and a good way to suck up some fresh air. It’s also a good way to lose a few pounds,” Hauser said.

I like the quick-and-easy access to golf courses for skiing, but it all depends on what you are after. We live in a fantastic area in terms of what is available, as a little online research reveals a number of great places to cross country ski in this area.

“Once you have your skis, there really is no cost,” Hauser said. “And with Hixon Forest, Forest Hills, Perrot State Park, the Experimental Forest and more, you’ve got a lot of places you can go cross country skiing and get out in nature and experience the calmness of it, the quietness of it.

“It’s quite a joy.”

Hixon Forest, which is regularly groomed and maintained by the City of La Crosse Parks Department with help from a number of other volunteer organizations, provides more than four miles of trails.

If you are the kind who prefers to venture out into a bit more remote area, the Coulee Experimental State Forest features 12 miles of groomed trails, all done by volunteers. The Coulee Experimental State Forest, which is 3,000 acres located 15 miles east of La Crosse just off Hwy. 162, is a great recreational area for hiking and cross country skiing.

But please don’t do both on the same path. There are separate trails for hiking and snowshoeing, and for cross country skiing. Trying to cross country ski on a trail that’s been walked on by you, or your four-legged friend, or even packed by snowshoes, makes for a long day and unhappy cross-country skier.

Perrot Park near Trempealeau is another great area to cross country ski, as there are nine miles of groomed trails for classic-style skiers. Be sure and check the park’s website to see if trails are open or groomed.

If you want to find out more about a cross country ski trail that interests you, including a possible trail map, jump on the internet and check out specific web sites as they typically list trail conditions, groomed or not, and what to expect. A very helpful website is skinnyski.com as this will give you a wide range of cross country ski areas across the state and information about each.

GETTING STARTED: Hauser said a cross country ski starter package, which would include skis, boots, bindings and poles, starts at around $300 and goes up to about $500. Hauser said 70 percent of the cross country skis that Northland Golf & Ski sells is the classic style, with the other 30 percent being the skating style.

And, Hauser said, their inventory is solid despite only receiving 70 percent of what they ordered.

“We double ordered from last year, so that was the good thing,” Hauser said.

RENTALS AVAILABLE: Are you are unsure if cross country skiing is your thing and you don’t want to make the initial investment? There are a number of places that rent cross country skis, including the Outdoor Connection at UW-La Crosse.

Check out what the Outdoor Connection has at uwlax.edu then choose the athletics, recreation site.

