Outdoors commentary: Galesville woman eyes completing Ice Age trail

For Vicky Klink, there was nowhere to run. So she decided to walk, as in push herself step-by-step through hundreds of miles of remote, winding and challenging trails.

Trails that comprise the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Ever heard of it? Many of us in Wisconsin, unfortunately, have not. Hopefully that changes after you read about the first 266 miles that Klink has completed of the nearly 1,200-mile-long trail. A trail that is encompassed entirely within the Badger State.

It has already been quite an adventure, and the 61-year-old Galesville woman is a little more than one-fifth of the way through. If you ever talk to her, there’s no doubt — whatsoever — she will complete it.

Absolutely none.

“My goal is to go from the western terminus in St. Croix Falls, I started there, to the eastern terminus in Sturgeon Bay. I gave myself 10 years (to do it),” Klink said of a trail that has unintentionally become a geological and historical lesson for her.

“I am not going to stop. I have a goal and want to get it done. I wanted to get 300 miles by the end of this year, but probably am not going to make that.”

Before we get into Klink’s trek of a lifetime, you need some insight into why she started running, then walking.

An avid runner for the past decade who thrived on testing her mental and physical endurance in half- and full-marathons, and even a few sprint-distance triathlons, Klink found many of the events she planned to do either postponed or even canceled due to the pandemic.

Her outlet from work, her escape, had been stolen by COVID-19.

“The running helped me have a distraction from work. In February of 2020 when the pandemic really started, it shut our races down and deferred others,” Klink said. “With the pandemic, I needed to get out and a get a break from it all. Many people work from home, which works well for them, but I was here every day, all day. The thing for me here is to stay strong for the group. The mental stress, it’s definitely hard.”

So in the fall of 2020, Klink turned her off-time thoughts to researching the Ice Age Trail. A trail that offers far more than just hiking. Here is a small slice of what the Ice Age Trail Alliance says about the trail on its very detailed website:

The Ice Age Trail is more than a path through the woods. It is a place for mental and physical rejuvenation, a place to unwind after a hard day and enjoy the landscape of Wisconsin. More than 2.3 million people use the Ice Age Trail each year to hike and snowshoe, to backpack, to disconnect and reconnect.

For Klink, it was perfect. A nurse for 39 years, including a long-running stint at the old Arcadia hospital, she thought she had experienced pretty much everything in the field. Then came the pandemic. It was something Klink, now a nurse manager at Mayo Clinic Health System-Arcadia, and others in the medical field have never experienced.

The Ice Age Trail, it seems, has been a savior of sorts.

“I enjoy doing the research and the maps and the locations. I feel like a kid being out there exploring,” Klink said. “You have to think about things around you, the wildlife and the safety factor. Still, it is very relaxing to me.”

Klink said she started hiking the Ice Age Trail on Sept. 6, 2020, after returning from Colorado, where she did the “Four Pass Loop,” a 28-mile hike in the Maroon Bells Snowmass Wilderness area of central Colorado. That loop, which she and her sister did in 2½ days (the website says to plan for 3-5 days), is a trail through four mountain passes that top 12,000 feet.

Again, it’s no surprise Klink finished ahead of schedule.

There was no doubt she was physically and mentally ready to take on the Ice Age Trail. A trail comprised of segments which are marked with “yellow-blazed” Ice Age Trail markers for 600 miles. There are more than 500 unmarked connecting routes – roads, ATV trails, foot trails, etc. – that must be navigated to complete the entire trail.

“I came home after doing the Colorado trail and needed a challenge, and wondered what do we have locally? I tried the Superior National Trail, but just dabbled in it,” said Klink, whose last trek was at the Mondeau Flowage Dam area of the Ice Age Trail in Taylor County, with the Jerry Lake segment awaiting her.

“I didn’t even realize the Ice Age Trail was in our state. I did the Chippewa 10k, a trail run, and I didn’t even realize it was part of the Ice Age Trail. Then researched what they had in books and maps. I became really interested in it.”

Hooked, you could say.

The first 266 miles have had some challenges, but not what you might think.

“Out there on the trail you don’t know what you are going to run into. I had to put it (hiking) on pause because of hunting (bear, then deer). I was up doing one (northern) segment and didn’t realize there was bear hunting in our state,” Klink said.

“I am out on the trail thinking, ‘Oh-oh, I didn’t realize bear hunting was happening.’ I ran into someone and he said, ‘We are hunting bear.’ Should I be alone? I haven’t ever seen any bear out there.”

Most of the time Klink hikes alone, but often times her husband John will be close by, parking the car at different trailhead shuttle points. He knows how many miles she’s hiking, and approximately how long it should take.

And even though there is often no cell service where she hikes, there is a trail app that shows her where she is, and if she is on course. And already a year into it, she’s hiked in all four seasons – fall, winter, spring and summer.

“I had a couple of people who have done a couple of miles with me. My husband, he has done that couple of times,” said Klink, who explained that parking the car at shuttle points can be interesting, even downright confusing, at times.

“When you are on the backcountry roads, you wonder, ‘Is it there? Is this where you park?’ There are some pretty remote places,” Klink said.

Klink typically hikes one day a weekend — she still works full-time, and then some — as it takes a full weekend to drive to the spot she left off, then hike a stretch, then hike back to the shuttle drop-off or parking area. She’s gone up to 15 miles a day, but has done less than that when in challenging terrain.

“It is weird, in the snow, when I did it last winter. I have hiked through the winter, spring, the summer and the fall. They (the seasons) are all unique and present different challenges,” Klink said. “I have gone through snow, lots of mud, and walked a mile through water.

I just keep going.”

Along the way, it provides ample time to think, to re-energize, to look deep inside oneself, Klink said. In addition to discovering what you’re truly made of, you continually learn about things surrounding you, Klink said.

“It is totally a stress reliever. In addition, the geology itself has been interesting. I am not a teacher or educated on that, but it is amazing to me that ice covered our area all those years ago and how it sculpted our land, the territory we are on and it is amazing,” Klink said.

“I have lived in Wisconsin since 1978, but I don’t think I ever knew all these beautiful places were there. The dells are of the Eau Claire River, and Cornell, oh my gosh, there are so many beautiful places.”

Klink knows she’s still got a long way to go, but she’s highly-driven to continue along what could be the journey of a lifetime. Then again, there may be a bigger journey ahead.

“He is just wondering what I am going to do when I am done with this one,” Klink said of her husband.

And what do her four adult children think of their mother hiking from the northern reaches of the state to the south and then back north again?

“All I know is that I haven’t talked any of them into going with me yet,” Klink said.

Give her time.

