Outdoors commentary: Fishing passion

“The whole disabled thing, everybody up there (bait shop) treats me like I am normal. They don’t treat me like I have a disability. That is one thing right there I love them for. They are just incredible.”

Richardson was quick to credit Holly Solberg, along with the staff at the bait shop. He said he couldn’t run the business without John Heighway, Brad Thompson, Jim Rupple and Brian Luebke, as well as his mother, Rosemary Richardson, who makes homemade greeting cards that are sold in the shop.

He also credits his first landlord, Miller, who guided him in the principles of business.

“He (Miller) is a big part of why I am still here. He owned businesses before, and he was kind of a mentor, a landlord/mentor. He would answer all my questions and guided me in the right direction,” Richardson said. “It was something he didn’t have to do, any of that. He was really cool. You don’t find too many people like that anymore.”

While Richardson was, and still is, surrounded by good people, he has done something equally important. For the first several years, in particular, he asked customers what they wanted in terms of tackle, in terms of bait, in terms of, well, just about everything. And, he said he was fortunate enough to be able to reinvest in the inventory.