Outdoors commentary: Dulek scores Trophy Trifecta

Yes, 25 points, two of which are drop tines on the right side of an antler that is some of nature’s finest work.

“I live for this. It is truly amazing. It is a dream season,” said Dulek, who shot the first two deer during Minnesota’s gun season with a shotgun, and the third with — get this — a muzzleloader he won at a deer hunting banquet. “In 26 years of hunting I have never shot a giant, nothing like this. I hunt hard every year, and it is unbelievable to see something like this. This last one looks like a magazine deer.”

And before you ask, yes, he’s been told multiple times to buy a lottery ticket during his red-hot streak. No word on whether he’s won.

Let’s get back to what is quickly growing into a legendary buck. The 25-pointer, with its antler mass, points, unique drop tines and triple brow tine, simply captures your attention and holds it like a vice. It’s likely a once-in-a-lifetime deer, but with the hot streak that Dulek is riding, you’d be foolish to bet against him. Remember, he thought the 11-pointer was special — and it is — until you hold its antlers next the 25-pointer.

Yes, Dulek finally bagged his “Wow” deer, and boy did news travel fast.