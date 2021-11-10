Outdoors commentary: Deer camp about much more than the hunt

For those living outside the blaze-orange circle, it may appear to be about the scouting, the pursuit, and the potential harvest of a white-tailed deer. And maybe, if you’re fortunate, bringivng home a trophy-sized reward.

Is that really what the tradition-rich nine-day Wisconsin gun-deer season — set for Nov. 20-28 — is all about?

For those of us who participate, and there were nearly 590,000 in Wisconsin and 460,000 in Minnesota who hunted white-tailed deer with a firearm in 2020, we know it runs deeper. It’s more about the people you hunt with, about the stories they tell and with the excitement in which tell them, about the hunts that took place five, 10, 15 or 20 years ago, than the deer itself.

Those stories, we all know, get juicer and with more (perhaps exaggerated) detail each time they are told. Mix in great food and a few beverages, and it’s a hunter’s utopia.

This is deer camp. Period.

And this is where I need your help. I have my own deer camp stories — plenty more than I have the space to share — but I want to hear yours. Send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com telling me about your deer camp and the people that make it special. It doesn’t have to be long or detailed, but simply a few lines explaining who, what, where and when.

I’ll pick a few of the most compelling ones, and put them in a future column during what I view as one of the best months of the year — November.

Back to why many of us hunt, and a deer camp story or two.

We all like to harvest a doe or a buck to fill the freezer, as the saying goes, but it’s about slowing down the world for a few days, catching up with others you may not see very often, and enjoying deadline-free mornings, afternoons and evenings in the great outdoors.

It may take a bit, but nature will chase away most — if not all — of the stress you have. Toss in deer sightings, especially those with antlers, and the rest of the world doesn’t exist if only for a few minutes.

There is something about watching the sun rise during a crisp November morning, watching the steam rise off a pond, or seeing puffs of your breath mixed in with a chill-induced body shake or two, that makes everything else seem trivial.

Speaking of shaking — head-to-toe, down-to-the-bone cold type of shaking — I spent a number of years hunting whitetails in southeastern Minnesota, even after moving to Wisconsin 33 years ago. There were plenty of deer — yes, some dandy bucks — harvested by our hunting party during that time.

But the year I remember the most had nothing to do with deer. It had everything to do with the coldest I have ever been.

It was a year or two before the old camper-parked-near-the-woods chapter of our deer camp, so we were staying in an unheated garage the night before opening morning. Unheated, as in stud walls, no insulation and a large overhead door that allowed plenty of ventilation.

Lucky me, as my cot was located right next to it.

Oh, there was an old cooking stove that was hooked up, but rarely used. My father-in-law convincingly told us that old stove would keep it “so toasty” in that garage that we wouldn’t even need our sleeping bags.

That’s if it stayed burning. It didn’t.

After the evening meal had been consumed and enough stories told, we all slipped into our sleeping bags with the old cook stove crackling away. The outside temperature, if I recall, was predicted to dip near zero, or even below, during the night.

It didn’t matter, at that moment anyway, as it was comfortable inside my sleeping bag. A few hours later I awoke to plenty of snoring, but chillier temps. I noticed my father-in-law had grabbed one of the old horse blankets — which, obviously, were used to keep horses warm — and draped it over his sleeping bag.

These blankets were “just in case” we got a little cold.

As I rolled over, I swear I could see my breath, but simply pulled the sleeping bag up higher, yes to the bottom of my nose.

I may have dozed off for an hour, at the most, when I awoke once again. This time I was shaking so uncontrollably that I swear my cot was going to break.

As I crawled out of my sleeping bag, first to check on the fire, then to grab a horse blanket, I put my hand on the overhead door. There was a half-inch of fresh frost on the inside of it, dispelling the “so toasty” theory I was told a few hours earlier.

As I walked over to the stove, I feel no heat whatsoever coming from it. A quick check of the fire door revealed my fear: the fire had completely gone out. There was plenty of wood chucked in the fire box all right, but no flame. No embers. No heat.

As I went over to awaken the fire master, a.k.a. my father-in-law, I realized his cot was empty. So were three of the five others. It seems a trio of our hunting party had evacuated the “freezer-like garage” in favor of the house’s unfinished basement.

Myself and another shivering stalwart soon joined them, grumbling with every step of our middle-of-the-night walk from the garage to the house.

“We knew when you got cold enough you’d join us,” we were told, which was followed by plenty of down-to-the-bottom-of-the-belly laughs.

I can’t tell you much about that day’s hunt, or the day after. I can’t tell you if we saw or harvested any deer. I can tell you that the memory of the “big chill” was the subject of many deer camp stories after that.

Stories that also involved hunting, tracking, recovering of deer of all sizes, of great shots, of missed shots, of rainy, even snow-filled days.

I’ve been a part of several different deer parties and deer camps since, but the “big chill” will live with me forever.

Now, as I mentioned before, it’s time for your deer camp story. Send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com and let’s hear what you have to say.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

