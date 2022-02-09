Outdoors commentary: Borst always makes room for ultramarathons

Michael Borst is a man in motion, whether it be during his work as a physical therapist, whether he’s running an ultramarathon, or when he pounds the pedals of his mountain and fat-tire bikes.

If his feet and legs are moving, he’s a happy man. His mind? That’s not a problem as it’s always racing.

“That is part of why I love La Crosse, with the unique terrain and elevation we have here. Having the bluffs is so valuable for day-to-day training. I just ran up Grandad’s (Bluff) this morning, then came down, mostly on the trails,” said the 28-year-old Borst, who is originally from Slinger, Wis., and came to the area for undergrad and graduate work in physical therapy at UW-La Crosse.

“You have to enjoy the process. You have to enjoy the process as racing is the cherry on top. You need things to do and something that can motivate you.”

To me, there is something inspiring — even fascinating — about those who test their bodies like most of us would never think of doing. There is another mental gear, another physical level they reach that most of us can’t fathom.

That is part of the reason I occasionally like devoting this column space to humans who do all sorts of things besides hunting and fishing. The La Crosse area is home to some incredible outdoor areas that can used year-around, which makes us pretty fortunate. If you’ve ever lived anywhere else, you understand we indeed live in a pretty special place.

This leads me back to Borst, who works — and trains — alongside his good friend, Jake Hegge, also a physical therapist at Dynamic Performance And Therapy in Onalaska. That’s only part of his hustle-and-bustle lifestyle as he and his wife, Allyson, have a 10-month-old daughter, Emmy.

It’s a full life, but hold on, it gets fuller.

Borst, who estimates he has run more than 40 different 50-mile ultra events, and a half-dozen 100-mile races in his career, was invited to Erik Pueschner’s birthday party.

If you know Erik and his wife, Randi, they are hard-core cyclists who own and operate Smith’s Bike Shop in La Crosse. This party wasn’t going to be cake and ice cream while watching TV.

Instead, a group — including the Pueschner’s and Borsts — from La Crosse ventured to Seeley, Wis., near Hayward for the Seeley Big Fat, a fat-tire bike race on Jan. 22 on trails near where the world-famous American Birkebeiner is held.

“Anything that gets me out in the woods and outside I like. A couple of years ago I got closer with Erik and Randi, and they convinced me to try mountain biking,” Borst said. “The second or third ride I decided to do a race, the Hixon Epic. I did that and it was a great experience.”

So when the possibility of competing in a fat-tire bike race came along, Borst didn’t hesitate despite the fact he had ridden his recently-purchased fat bike a handful of times, at best.

“The fourth ride on my fat bike was the Seeley race, which was 14- to 15-miles long. It was the longest I had ridden my fat bike. My mountain bike, I bike 40 to 50 miles,” Borst said. “I went for a (11-mile) run beforehand (before the fat-tire race), then raced on my fat bike. Afterward, I was trying to get Randi to go out for another bike ride.”

Borst didn’t just cruise through the Seeley course; he ripped it up. He finished 25th out 77 competitors who finished the race (93 started). His time of 1 hour, 28 minutes, 21 seconds was just over 12 minutes off the winning pace set by Ken Raiche (1:15.59). Another area avid fat-tire rider, Josh Shively of La Crosse, was 26th (1:30.26), while Erik Pueschner took 35th (1:34.46).

“It is really hard for me not to be competitive. It wasn’t like this was my A-Race for the year, but it was a really fun thing to do,” Borst said. “I had run earlier and had not eaten enough, so I wasn’t feeling the best and the second half of the race was more technical and single track.

“I was getting a sloppy and crazy a couple of times. It was not perfectly packed, and I hit a couple of soft patches, and one time hit a tree (at a slow speed).”

All in a day’s fun, right?

You have to remember that Borst is a guy who ran his first marathon while a senior in high school — the Madison Marathon. Unbeknownst to him, Hegge ran the same marathon and beat Borst by a minute (not that he’s competitive, right?)

Not only did Borst complete his first marathon, he did it with his father, also named Michael Borst, and both qualified for the Boston Marathon. Nothing like starting at the top, right?

“We did that first year together; it was my second marathon ever. It was a 90-degree day, and I crashed and burned pretty hard. I did finish,” the younger Borst said. “He (his father) has done Boston a couple of times since.

“After I did Boston, I officially met Jake. He asked me if I heard about these things called ultramarathons, where you run further than a marathon. I thought, ‘Why not?’ Let’s do one.”

So they did, as the next summer he and Hegge did a 50k ultra run.

“I won, he was second,” Borst quickly interjected. “Then two weeks later, after we did our first 50-miler, my dad got into it. My dad has done some 100-milers.”

This is where I had to stop Borst, at least for a minute, and ask why? Why does he do it? How does he do it? And does he ever hit a wall during an event and simply want to quit.

All relevant questions, right?

“It is all perspective. You can only train so much. If you have done a 100 (miler), you have to trust your body is in good shape and condition and know there will be some adversity and hard moments that quite honestly suck,” Borst said.

“You will question why you are doing it? When you are able to work through that, it is one of the best feelings in the world. There may be low points that can be a few minutes, or even from mile 60 to 80, so it can be for hours, where you think, “This is so dumb. This is so dumb.”

But somehow, some way, he’s always been able to push through the pain by mentally numbing it.

“I think a lot of it has to do with what we have within ourselves, to push yourself through uncomfortable moments,” Borst said. “In most situations, it is not like you are going to die or be unable to move or do anything for weeks and weeks afterward. A little bit of soreness is nothing; that will pass.”

Maybe that’s why Borst’s 2022 race calendar includes a 34-mile test at the Zumbro Endurance Run through the hills and valleys near Lake City, Minn., in April. He’s also doing the Big Horn 50 in Wyoming in June, which is in the 7,000- to 8,000-foot elevation of the Big Horn Mountain Range.

Then comes the biggie.

“My one big race for the year is the TDS at the UTNB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) at the end of August. The UTNB is a really big race organization. It is the Super Bowl of ultra-running,” Borst said of the event, whose course runs through the Alps of France, Italy and Switzerland.

“In 2020, my wife and I were planning a two-week trip, then it got canceled due to COVID. You could defer the race to this year, so I am officially registered for the race.”

Both Borst and Hegge did the 100-kilometer race at the UTNB in 2017, and are registered for the 90k event this year, a course that takes runners through the villages and the mountains that surround them.

“The Alps are very different than mountains in the western U.S. They are sharper, more aggressive mountains ... there is lots of climbing,” Borst said. “It is a packed event and so much fun. Both Jake and I had ‘OK’ races. We both wanted to go back.”

So if you see someone ripping up, then down Grandad Bluff in the pre-dawn hours as if he’s late for work, it’s just Borst doing what he does: keeping himself in constant motion.

ANY IDEAS?: Do you know of anyone who would make a good outdoors story? It may be something they do, something they make, something they are training to do. I’m always looking for ideas, so don’t hesitate to send any my way at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

