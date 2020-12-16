Outdoors commentary: Bob Veglahn has decades of stories for customers

LA CRESCENT — In less than a month, Bob Veglahn will reach another milestone as he enters his 41st year in a business where he sells bait, tackle and ammunition, and receives far more than a few bucks to put into the till.
The memories, it seems, are priceless.
The 80-year-old Veglahn, owner and operator of Tri-State Bait & Tackle in La Crescent, continues to serve fishing and hunting clients from his store, which is jammed with everything from fishing lures, rods and reels, to minnows to bullets to an 87-pound stuffed beaver. Yup, he’s got what was believed to be a record male beaver at the time, and it sits in a glass case right underneath the counter.
Oh, there’s more, lots more, of everything and anything — including live bait — in a place where if the walls could talk, the stories would flow. No need, as Veglahn takes care of that part with a smile on his face (or behind his mask, as they are required in his shop in these COVID-19 pandemic times).
“I bought this place on Jan. 1, 1980,” Veglahn said, “so our 41st year is coming really soon. It has been an interesting run. I do get a kick out of meeting people and helping people.”
He certainly does, as his easy-going and friendly demeanor belies a man who has had some tough times over the last few years. With the ongoing years his health has taken a hit, but that hasn’t been the only thing. With the pandemic hitting the area in late February and March of this year, the challenges of running a small business have never been greater.
It’s a double whammy, but Veglahn keeps forever positive and plugging along.
“It started two years ago around Labor Day. I had pneumonia, AFib (Atrial fibrillation), water around my heart, lupus, a slight stroke, a slight heart attack,” Veglahn said, almost as if reading off a grocery list. “Then last March I was supposed to have my aortic valve replaced, then COVID hit.”
Through it all he kept serving customers, many of whom have come in for years, others whom he knows by face but not necessarily by name. And one-by-one, doctors started working on his list of health ailments until the aortic valve simply had to be replaced.
“I couldn’t even walk the length of this room before,” Veglahn said, looking out over the bait shop aisle, perhaps a 10-foot walk from the counter. “They replaced the valve with a bovine valve, which was a 20-minute surgery. I was in the hospital 22½ hours.”
That was eight weeks ago, and his mid-October surgery seems nothing more than just another speed bump in his life.
In fact, looking at him today you’d never know he had any issues. He said he feels better than he has in a while, and looks forward to sharing his wisdom with those who walk through the door. Some late-season walleye anglers are after live bait and the latest knowledge of where others are catching them, while others are waiting — patiently — for ice in order to venture out and do some ice fishing.
When asked if people are still out fishing, he shrugs. He knows a few hard-core anglers brave freezing temperatures as long there is open water on the Mississippi River, just a mile or so – as the crow flies – from his shop.
“This past weekend a lot of them gave up for the season. I don’t ask their names; I recognize their boats and their faces,” Veglahn said, then adding some information about the locals. “The bars and restaurants are closed. Where do they go? Some used to go to the Legion Club and play cards, but you can’t do that anymore. They go to the bait shop.”
Veglahn doesn’t seem to mind, as he will share a story or two while waiting on a customer. A customer who must wear a mask, as does he. COVID-19, he knows, plays no favorites as it affects all age groups, as well as healthy and not so healthy folks.
“Things are different. You need to keep your face covered,” Veglahn said. “I got it (hand sanitizer) in spray cans, drip bottles, wipes. I wipe things down every morning, every night and a couple of times during the day. You can’t make people use it (sanitizer).”
Hopefully in the near future, COVID-19 is something we tell stories about, but until then, precautions – like masks – will be worn. That doesn’t stop the stories of the past from being shared, like when he was asked about ice fishing and when it may be safe to venture out on the ice.
“I would go with what the DNR recommends, which is what, 4 inches?” Veglahn said, referring the minimum ice thickness recommended to safely walk on non-moving water (streams and rivers are different). “I’ve seen guys go out on skis, and you poke a hole through the ice and you are stuck, in a hole, with your skis on and water coming over the ice. That makes it twice as slippery, having water on the ice.
“I’ve seen guys walk out with ladders, planks, two pieces of plywood, where they would walk on one sheet and pull the other with a rope. To me, all are things to avoid. The old cliché is first ice is always the best. Guys want to be the first ones out. Why? Even if you go through in 12 inches of water, there is 12 inches of mud underneath.
“It’s not a very pleasant experience.”
A pleasant experience is what Veglahn hopes to provide to his customers now, just as he has over the past 40 years. He spent 20 years working at Machine Products in La Crosse before purchasing the bait shop from John Dickson. Before Dickson, Jerome Jorstad owned the business, and actually moved it from its original site near Lock & Dam 7, to its present location.
A location Veglahn hopes to keep operating as long as his health will let him. And, he quickly adds, he hopes there is never another year like this past one.
“People say, ‘This past summer, you had to get rich’ because of COVID with people fishing every day. More people did fish, but it was almost all bait sales as it was hard to get rods and reels, hooks, sinkers,” Veglahn said. “A lot of things we were out of and still can’t get.
“I’ve never had a year like this. I’ve had a lot of years where stuff was sitting on the shelves because of high water, but this is crazy. It all started in February and nobody thought too much of it. We still can’t get it (tackle, merchandise). We get a little ammo now and then, but it’s scarce, as our rods and reels.”
That won’t stop Veglahn, as his inventory reamins pretty solid. So is his will to forge ahead, day after day.
“If somebody’s got the money, I might sell,” Veglahn said, then quickly added, “but then what would I do?”
His wife Sonja might find a few things to do around the house, but he knows he would likely miss the shop, the customers, and telling stories.
“I still enjoy this,” Veglahn said. “I enjoy helping people and telling a few fish tales.”
