Outdoors commentary: Best Dam Fishing Float leads to true hot spot

What’s nice about Captain Tom’s place is you can fish, then take a break for a soda and “best angus burgers you can find around,” he says. Again, after tasting the burgers, he speaks the truth.

Captain Tom, who has had 186 people fishing at one time, most of them on the float, but some on a rock wall that you can walk to from the float, has what he terms “a sizable investment” in the float, which he purchased from his brother-in-law, then promptly tore apart and built new.

It’s quite the place, and worth checking out. He says once you do, you’ll be back.

“There are not too many people who have experienced the float that haven’t been repeat customers,” Captain Tom said. “We don’t even call them customers. We consider everybody family. We have a lot of people come out for peace of the river, too. And, there’s a chance to catch a record fish.”

We didn’t break any records with our catch, but Captain Tom and his stepdaughter, Lisa Marie Tischer, who works alongside him, made it the best $20 bucks I’ve spent in a long, long time. Yes, 20 bucks gets you a pontoon ride to and from the landing near the Dresbach Welcome Center, and an all-day spot on the float (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

And yes, we’ll be back. Guaranteed.