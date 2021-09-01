Outdoors commentary: Antlers a symbol of power for buck and hunter

So in this case, antlers are like wine — older is usually better. Sure genetics has something to do with it, but not as much as some people would like you to believe. That means if you pass on a two-year-old buck, that same buck — if it survives the hunting season, and the winter — will have larger antlers as a 3 year old.

Most bucks, regardless of age, will tend to lose the furry membrane, most often called velvet, in late August or early September. August is when bucks begin the mineralization process or hardening process of antlers, Canania said.

“By the end of July, or by the beginning of August, most deer have grown the majority of the antlers they are going to grow that year,” Canania said. “Most of August the hardening process occurs under the velvet. They are fully-hardened antlers by the time the velvet is shed.

“A growing antler has a stronger blood supply and higher percentage of protein. As it grows and hardens, it switches, going to a higher mineral content and lower protein.”

Once the velvet is shed from the antlers, they remain attached to the skull — and very hard — throughout the hunting and breeding season.