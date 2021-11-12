Outdoors: Busy time ahead for Jeff Pritzl

Jeff Pritzl, Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources’ deer program specialist, will attempt to mix hunting upstate in northern Wisconsin with being the department’s media contact person on opening weekend.

Being in the field will give Pritzl a first-hand look at measures the media, and then the public, would like to know about the season’s opening; the weather, if some of the deer are still “in the rut,” how crowded the habitat is, and a read on the happy hunters gauge.

Like many hunters, Pritzl will be on public land and food-focused. “My trophy is a back strap on the grill. It’s venison for the family.”

But the program specialist sees nothing wrong with the many other ways and emphases the nearly 600,000 gun deer hunters have for the 2021 season.

“There is no such thing as an average Wisconsin gun deer hunter,” he said. “There’s room for all types, those who want something to put on the wall and others who want the experience kindling long-standing traditions.”

As long as the hunters hunt legally, Pritzl favors them all, no downgrading anyone who has a style quite different from his own.

Pritzl, a Wisconsinite, from Marshfield, schooled at Stevens Point, worked at Mead Wildlife area, then as a DNR wildlife biologist, and also as a supervisor for other biologists, landing recently as department’s deer program specialist, who does much of the coordinating and outreach, begins the process of setting seasons, and now, after 30 years, working with several district deer biologists across the state.

“I used to begin some of my deer hunting during the muzzleloader season, a quiet time when we worked in-person registrations, did aging, and were tied down much of the nine-day season,” he said.

Like many deer hunters he still uses the archery/crossbow season to awaken the senses, get in a deer stand and tune in with nature. After opening weekend and the following Tuesday balancing numbers, he expects to be in the field hunting again, talking with hunters and dealing with media contacts.

He’s also a bird and waterfowl hunter and he believes his Labrador retriever is happy when the nine day season is over and his master may not be wearing blaze orange.

Even though the “Venison Connection” of several years was unable to come to fruition to put those wanting venison with those willing to shoot an extra deer, some of that is going on through clubs, processors, and others outside the DNR.

“The big picture for hunters is there are not a lot of changes from last year to 2021,” Pritzl said. “Hunters, and the department, have other concerns to deal with, COVID, ammunition shortages, and waiting to get a license at the last minute.”

The system can, and has, processed up to 100,000 license sales on that last day before the opener.

More and more folks are getting involved in deer management, in addition to the hunters who work on balancing the population through hunting. Landowners, some of whom are concerned with something many see as minor such as spring flora flowers, but don’t want the deer numbers to be out of balance,” he said. “There are a lots of stakeholder groups, not only hunters.”

Pritzl likes to look at deer registered per square mile of habitat, as well as which units register the most deer. “The leading counties are often Washington and Waukesha counties in terms of deer taken per square mile. There has to be good communication among the public and the hunters there. They all seem to want a balance, and that benefits the hunting community.”

