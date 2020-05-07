Minnesotans urged to stay close to home for fishing opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like so many things in this time of a pandemic, Minnesota’s time-honored fishing opener won’t be quite the same this year.

This is the weekend when Minnesotans usually dig out their tackle boxes, hitch up their boats and line the highways to their favorite spots across the state.

But this year, Department of Natural Resources officials are urging Minnesotans to fish close to home, keeping in the spirit of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

“This is not the time to travel long distances to fish, since travel can spread the COVID-19 virus, particularly to rural communities that may have more virus-vulnerable populations,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Staying close to home, according to DNR and state health officials, means no overnight stays, traveling no farther than what can be done to and from on a single tank of gas or a single charge for EV drivers, and bringing all the necessary supplies. Officials suggest anglers buy their fishing licenses online and then save them to their smartphones.