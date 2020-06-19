Mille Lacs sees a crush: Lots of anglers, lots of walleyes on the line

“It’s the highest we’ve seen in five years,” Parsons said. “It’s really, really, really good.”

Based on hooking mortality studies, the one-two punch of high catch rates and extra fishing effort meant that 5,500 pounds of walleyes died from being caught and released. That was nearly three times the hooking mortality a year ago, and it counts against Minnesota’s 2020 walleye allocation of 87,800 pounds.

Mille Lacs is co-managed by DNR and eight Chippewa bands who abide by a smaller quota. Biologists from both sides have documented a decline in the ability of young walleyes to thrive and mature in the lake, and they’ve imposed restrictions to protect the species from overharvest.

But so far this year, Parsons said, the state’s winter walleye harvest combined with hooking mortality in May was similar overall to last year. The plan is for walleye fishing to close in July and reopen Aug. 1 for catch-and-release through the fall.

“At this point there’s no plans to change anything,” Parsons said. “As we get results for June and getting into July we’ll just keep an eye on it.”

He said the fishing effort is up all over the state because license sales have jumped during the coronavirus pandemic.