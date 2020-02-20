Legislation would get rid of Minnesota shotgun-only deer hunting zones

But Howe and others say shotguns have evolved to be lethal at much longer distances. Certain bolt-action, 20-gauge shotguns now sold at sporting goods stores are reliable at distances of 200 yards — more than double what they used to be. The strides in ballistic performance challenge the notion that slug guns are not as effective during the deer harvest.

“Why make people buy different firearms to hunt in different areas of the state?’’ Howe said.

Wildlife managers and enforcement leaders at the DNR are not leading the push to eliminate shotgun-only deer hunting zones. But a change would fit with the agency’s overall push to simplify hunting and fishing regulations.

For one thing, Howe said, rewriting the regulation would eliminate confusion over the use of high-powered, long-distance pistols for deer hunting. Those firearms shoot like rifles and currently are legal for deer hunting all over the state. However, if the handguns are used with an arm-attachment that makes them more rifle-like, they are not legal for deer hunting in shotgun-only zones.

“Deer hunters are going to be on board with this and the DNR is fine with it,’’ Howe said.