Healthy Lake Winona hosts “Walk-n-Talk”

Over the last four years, the local non-profit has taken on a number of projects to help make the lake more appealing for recreation activities, such as fishing and swimming. In that vein, the group has coordinated efforts with the Minnesota Conservation Corp, Biology departments from Saint Mary’s University and Winona State University, and the city of Winona, to enact projects to restore or preserve shoreland, remove invasive species, plant native prairies and trees, and treat the persistent milfoil and curly leaf pond vegetation that clogs most of West Lake Winona and some parts of East Lake Winona.