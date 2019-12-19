Front Porch Management, the management company behind Prairie Island Campgrounds, has reported $252,480 in sales for 2019 -- a decrease from total sales from 2018.
In an annual report given to the Winona City Council Monday, Jamie Schell, one of the managers of Front Porch Management, said the figure was better than what was expected given the circumstances the lengthy flooding.
“It’s pretty good in a year where we had an unprecedented flood,” Schell said. “Mother Nature challenged us.”
The campground had a 169-day season in 2019, as opposed to 2018’s 197 days
“The entire campground was not open until the July Fourth weekend,” Schell said, “and even some of those sites should not have been open because they were still wet and had issues.”
Despite this year not being as profitable as last year, Schell noted some highlights, namely an event when free beer and pretzels were offered on the campgrounds due to a partnership with Art of the Rural.
“It’s not every day someone calls me and says, ‘Are you interested in free beer and pretzels?’” Schell said. “It was a really fun day. We had music, people in the community showed up, ate pretzels and drank beer. It was a really nice community event.”
Schell said not as many projects were completed this year due to time constraints, but said a new swing set, boat launch, sign for the community garden which includes three languages -- Hmong, Spanish and English -- and HBC Wi-Fi accessibility were added.
A state-funded grant, as well as generous volunteering, helped the campground to expand its community garden onto a hill that was previously overrun with invasive species.
