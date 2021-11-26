Deer Trails: Study to inform hunters, too

A monumental, five-year deer study was undertaken in southwest Wisconsin starting in 2016.

Deer were captured, most by drop netting, collared and studied, beginning that first winter and beyond. Fawns were captured, too.

Hunters were encouraged to ignore the neck collar and take the deer if it were something they would shoot, ignoring the collar.

The five-year field study created mounds of raw information. Now scientists, statisticians, and molecular biologists are beginning to filter through the findings, sometimes asking computer programs what it all says.

In short, two research teams in southwest Wisconsin captured fawns and adult deer, took multiple samples and measurements and affixed a GPS collar to most allowing scientists to track and record where the deer traveled, when they died and if found, what killed them.

After a few glimpses at the data, Dan Storm, WDNR research biologist, headed up the deer portion of the study. “By far, coyotes are the number one predator of fawns,” Storm said. “Hunting holds that place card for the adult deer.”

The other factors included diseases, vehicles, bobcats, coyotes, lack of food, farming accidents and other lesser agents contributed, too.

Different signs suggested to the researchers, for example, whether the predator was a coyote or a bobcat. Bears and wolves were not part of this study due in part to the southern counties involved.

Tissue samples taken from many of the animals at time of collaring were preserved for future analyses.

A quick CWD test at time of trapping will be compared to the samples taken from the dead animal. Depending on the accuracy of the testing, researchers will be able to tell the public how many of these deer became infected that were clean upon capture.

One interesting fact has already been confirmed. Iowa County’s yearling bucks taken by hunters are the lowest rate in the state. Are hunters passing up on these bucks? Has hunting pressure dropped significantly in this county? Is this leading to more deer, in Iowa County, becoming infected?

While hunters might have a “quick draw” answer, that may or may not turn out to be the case. That’s one of the advantages of a scientific study: Biases are removed through the scientific method of doing things.

Hunters may talk about bucks going nocturnal prior or during some seasons, but do they? Buck movement was tracked in the study and there are times and dates with that tracking system.

“You might say during the rut, for example, a particular buck is here today and gone tomorrow. Bucks pick up and move great distances, come into new areas and leave often used areas,” Storm said. “Why? Food sources? Does more plentiful in other areas? They just disappear or reappear.”

The researchers are going to publish several types of research papers, one being specifically for those hunters, farmers and deer watchers. These deer lovers will not have to read formal research papers to get answers.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the 10th column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or (608) 924-1112.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0