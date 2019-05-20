The WRC of Winona is in the midst of planning for its 41st annual gala, which will be held at Visions Event Center at Signatures on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. The gala is the WRC’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps to support services at the center.
The WRC of Winona has changed quite a bit over the decades since its founding, and so has its annual gala event. Like the WRC itself, the gala began as a gathering of community members to celebrate the work of the center and to fundraise for the coming year. In the time since, the event has grown in an effort to increase funding to support the expanded services offered at the WRC.
All community members are invited to attend the gala on June 1. There is still time to RSVP at program@wrcofwinona.org. Call 507-452-4440 for more information or visit the WRC Facebook page facebook.com/wrcofwinona.
Founded in 1978, the WRC serves hundreds of individuals annually in Winona county alone. WRC services are available to people of all ages and genders and advocates are available twenty-four hours a day via phone. The WRC is the only advocacy center for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Winona area.
