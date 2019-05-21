Senior Mathew Kahn is the son of Clint and Missy Kahn of Minnesota City. Mathew describes himself as determined, caring and responsible. Math is his favorite subject. Mathew is active in WSHS football and he enjoys lifting, being outside and hanging with friends. His parents are his role models. Faculty and staff describe Mathew as nice, athletic, kind, hardworking and open minded. He is a positive young man and a role model for his peers, they say. After graduation, Mathew plans to attend Western Technical College in La Crosse to become a firefighter. His advice to students is: “Get involved as much as you can because it makes time go by quicker.”
Senior Hannah Nahrgang is the daughter of Deb and Rick Nahrgang of Winona. Hannah describes herself as artistic, creative, kind, generous and selfless. Art, choir and floriculture is her favorite classes. Hannah enjoys art, acting, gaming and gardening. Her role models are her friends, her significant other and her parents. Faculty and staff describe Hannah as kind, generous, polite, hardworking and friendly. She is a creative young woman and a positive role model for her peers, they say. After graduation, Hannah plans to attend Saint Mary’s University and eventually open up her own bakery. Her advice to students is: “Do what you love (even if you aren’t confident) because it will make your time so much more enjoyable.”
