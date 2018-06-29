The Winona Early Childhood Initiative, the granting and fundraising branch of the Winona Area Birth to Grade Three Committee, recently announced the results of its annual grant cycle.
Due to the generosity of local donations, WECI has funded 10 requests, up to $1,000 each.
These grants will support early childhood programming in the Winona area by supplying funding for professional development, school readiness materials and updating classroom equipment and technology.
The organizations receiving funding are Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Winona Area Catholic Schools, Ridgeway Community School, Semcac Head Start, Bluffview Montessori School, Ready Set School, The Minnesota Conservatory of the Arts, The Caring for Children Conference and Flippin' for Books.
The Winona Early Childhood Initiative began in 2006. Recently the WECI has focused its attention on providing information about the importance of early childhood education, raising funds that can be distributed locally to support innovation, access to professional development opportunities for early childhood providers and connecting Winona's mission to statewide initiatives.
For more information or to make a donation contact Maureen Marek at mamarek@hbci.com.
