The Winona County Master Gardeners will host a garden forum from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 7 at the gazebo in Windom Park.
Master Gardener Duffy Hohenner will present a program on how to combat invasive plants.
This forum provides gardeners an opportunity to discuss this current topic in addition to open discussion time when gardening questions can be answered. No prior gardening experience is necessary. Rain or shine, bring a folding chair and enjoy learning more about gardening in Minnesota.
