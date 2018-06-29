Singers, musicians, comedians and entertainers of every age are encouraged to put their talents before a live audience by taking part in the open class talent show to be held at the 2018 Winona County Fair at St. Charles. That event is 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in the fair entertainment tent.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in three categories — open (any age), teen (ages 13-18) and pre-teen (ages 12 and under). All first-place winners at the county level advance to the Minnesota State Fair in August.
For information, please contact Cindy Timm at 507-932-3074 or check the fair website for entry form: http://www.winonacountyfair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.