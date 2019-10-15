Winona Area Catholic Schools student of the month:
Lanee Rasmussen is a fifth-grade student and the daughter of Jay and Stacy Rasmussen. She has three brothers: Coltan, Myles, and Kellen. In her free time, Lanee enjoys reading a great book. She especially enjoys the books as “Louisiana’s Way Home,” “Junie B. Jones” and “Sisters.” When she is not reading, Lanee enjoys spending time with friends. In school, her favorite subject is math because she loves the way the concepts are being taught. Lanee also stays busy after school participating in Girl Scouts and dance programs.
When asked what she likes best about WACS, Lanee said that she loves the teachers because they are so nice and really show that they care. She also loves the students she is surrounded by and describes them as very kind, and caring. Being able to talk about her faith in school is something that is really special to her as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Lanee believes that the student of the month is someone who is kind to others and follows The WACS Way. Lanee exemplifies all of those traits daily.
She is a great role model for her peers. Lanee knows that her actions don’t have to be big to make a big impact.
Something as simple as picking up someone’s pencil can let them know they matter. Lanee’s proudest moment was when she saw a fellow student looking lonely on the playground, and she decided to play with her at recess in order to help cheer her up.
In the future, Lanee hopes to become a teacher. With her growth mindset, willingness to help others, and eagerness to learn from her mistakes, Lanee has a very bright future ahead of her. Congratulations, Lanee. Keep up the good work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.