On his business card, 5-and-a-half year-old Thomas Kugel has written, “Imagine a world where the homeless could change their socks every day.”
In November, with the help of his entrepreneur father, Brian Kugel, Thomas founded WalkUpSocks, a vending-machine solution to providing Winona’s homeless a clean and free pair of socks every day.
The plan includes a drop-off area where dirty socks can be left and then taken to be cleaned at a partnering laundromat.
This all stemmed from Thomas being told by his father that socks are a crucial need for the homeless.
“He literally pounds his fist on the table and goes, ‘Dad, I’m starting a company and giving homeless people socks,” Kugel said.
It is an idea so ingenious that it has already started to pick up steam.
In less than two months, WalkUpSocks has formed more than 10 partnerships, acquired more than 331 pairs of socks and raised more than $1,700.
Among the company’s notable partners is the New York-based Bombas Socks Company, a brand dedicated to providing socks and other clothing to those in need, who the elder Kugel was able to reach via Twitter, captivating company officials with his son’s creativity.
“He can’t write yet,” Kugel said. “So he draws this plan ... essentially a homeless person getting socks from a vending machine … and I tweeted it to Bombas. They were floored by it. So we started direct messaging, and they said they were going to send him a dozen pairs of socks.”
Bombas, however, quickly noted the scale of Thomas’s vision.
“‘We think Thomas wants to do something so much bigger,’” Kugel recalls Bombas telling him. “So they sent him 250 pairs of socks.”
Kugel noted that, had he gone through the application process to become a distribution partner with Bombas, the effort could have taken six months or longer to be considered.
“In a tweet and a couple of direct messages, Thomas had 250 pairs of socks,” Kugel said. “He completely bypassed (the application process).”
Another notable partner is Winona State University, with its entrepreneurial program Startup Winona State providing funding, the Children’s Center providing space and resources and the Computer Science and Mathematics and Statistics Departments providing mentoring, data analysis and statistics around homelessness.
Outside of the university, Bridges Health Winona, Filling the Gaps Group, embedded systems engineer Sully Bada and Kugel’s own GoAdvntr Inc. have also assisted in making Thomas’s vision a reality.
Perhaps most interesting is how Thomas has networked with WSU’s Children’s Center, where he is enrolled, finding a partner in his classmates.
“He’s got his Socks Sorting Club, as he calls it, at school,” Kugel said. “They’ll get the clean socks, sort them all and repack them.”
On top of that, Kugel says Thomas and his classmates will include artwork with each repackaged pair of socks “to bring a little more joy to the homeless.”
Should the concept prove to be a success, WalkUpSocks could expand.
“We’re piloting it here in Winona, and if it’s successful, we’ll look for a national vending partner, a national laundry partner,” Kugel said. “We’re looking to expand our partnership with Bombas and potentially other sock companies, as well.”
Not even 6 years old, Thomas has circumvented the expectations given to those his age.
Perhaps it is surprising, then, that Thomas’s father once told his mother -- in a now-ironic sentiment -- that he did not want any of his children following in his entrepreneurial footsteps.
“I said, 'I hope they just get a 40-hour-a-week job, and they don’t have to grind like I have,'” Kugel said. “But (Thomas) started showing leadership qualities when he was 3.”
Jump ahead 2½ years, and Kugel is nothing but impressed and in awe of Thomas following in his footsteps.
“I’m very impressed by Thomas and how much he’s dedicated to doing this,” Kugel said. “He’s turned his YouTube time in the evenings when he and I would sit down and watch a few videos into, ‘Let’s work on my business.'’’
This is not to say that WalkUpSocks has become all-consuming and that Thomas is being overworked, as priorities are given where they are due.
“I’m used to putting in 12-, 14-, 16-hour days,” Kugel said. “With Thomas … we’re about 15 minutes into it and (he’ll) say, ‘Dad, we need to know when snack-time is.’ … It’s been inspiring to watch a 5-year-old know how to have a work-life balance, without even knowing that’s what he’s doing.”
If he continues on this path and continues to understand when snacktime is, young Thomas can truly become the next great figure in entrepreneurial and charitable advancement.
