For the 25th year in a row, Winona’s Dan and Claudia Johnson have decorated their Harriet Street house to stand as a tribute to all things Christmas, illuminating even the darkest corners of their neighborhood.
With a complex design that relies on numerous hydraulics and pulleys, as well as lights, the objective the Johnsons wish to achieve, by comparison, is a rather simple one.
“We’ve found with so many years of doing it, it just makes people happy,” Dan Johnson said.
Every year, the Johnsons think up a new design to attract people to their house.
One year, they had a 25-foot inflatable made to look like a child playing with Dan’s restored Ford Model A.
At the push of a button, the inflatable flailed up and came back down onto the truck, making it look as though it was hugging the vehicle.
“It just melted our hearts,” Johnson said, “seeing this little boy hugging this truck, which was his toy.”
For this year, it is a cannon that, again with the push of a button, shoots a de-stuffed Santa Claus across their yard.
“He was a lot fuller before, but with all the weight of his stuffing inside, he pulled down too much and would catch every time he went back in,” Johnson said. “So we took the stuffing out of him.”
Another new feature for this year is a nine-foot-tall Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer sculpted out of a faux Christmas tree, which sits on a bench surveying the house.
Initially, however, there was confusion about what the newest addition was.
“One lady came by and asked, ‘Is that a moose or what?’ and I said, ‘No, it’s supposed to be a deer.’ So I put the red nose in for Rudolph,” Johnson said.
While the Johnson house has become a fixture for any passerby to stop and enjoy, the target demographic has always been children.
“The wife used to do day care,” Johnson said. “She had kids coming and going every day. If you can make kids happy at Christmas and put a smile on their face…”
“It’s just fun to see,” Claudia Johnson finished.
For the most part, despite the fact the Johnson house is one of the few houses in their neighborhood that is decorated for the holiday season, they have received few complaints for traffic outside their home and bright lights.
“We’ve always had a really nice neighbors,” Dan Johnson said. “We had a gal move in (in the neighborhood) just a year ago who said, ‘I don’t like Christmas.’ We said, ‘Well you’re kind of in the wrong neighborhood because we’ve been doing this for 25 years.’”
Situated at 623 Harriet St., just off of Sarnia Street, the Johnsons' house is on display for everyone to enjoy.
