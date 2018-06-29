Community Education’s Adult Literacy Program will offer GED preparation classes, basic skills (which includes college preparation) classes, and English as a Second Language classes for adults. The summer classes are Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. from July 9 to Aug. 1 at the former Central Elementary School, 317 Market St. Call 507-494-0900 to sign up for a spot, or show up for the first day of class. Child care is available on a space available basis.
