Great River Shakespeare Festival announced it will again offer audiences a chance to sit on-stage (or in the “pit”) for all three of its mainstage productions: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “All’s Well That Ends Well” and “Shakespeare in Love.” All pit seats will be available for just $10 each.
The orchestra pit is located at the front of the stage. The Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theater had a hydraulic system that allows the pit to be raised, lowered and locked in place.
For many seasons, the festival kept the pit fully raised and built their stage over the pit. Recently, and for this season, the festival has lowered the pit about 30 inches and built a partial thrust stage over the middle portion of the pit, leaving two sections on either side open for patron seating. Each side has six seats available for patrons to get up close and personal with the production(s) of their choosing.
While some audience members may sit up close, there is no guarantee the actors will “involve” them with the play. For those who want the opportunity to, say, high-five a fairy, they may want to sit in the pit during “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” “All’s Well That Ends Well” and “Shakespeare in Love” have fewer moments where characters directly address audience members, so those who want a close-up view but not the attention may want to try out pit seats for those nights.
Pit seating can be purchased online at grsf.org/buy-tickets and clicking on the events labelled “ON-STAGE SEATING.” Patrons can also call the Box Office at 507-474-7900 to purchase tickets or get more information.
