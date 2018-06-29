PlastiCert, a plastic injection molding service with headquarters and manufacturing in Lewiston, added a new machining center for use in its mold design and build center.
The HURCO VM20i 3-axis machining center is a highly efficient unit with a small footprint yet large work cube. It is highly versatile and adept at both prototype and small volume jobs as well as the occasional repetitive job. In PlastiCert’s case, the VM20i will be integral to its mold build function. It will machine both graphite and steel.
“With the new features this unit has, combined with the larger bed size we chose, we’ll be much more productive. The increased capability will allow for even more complex mold designs than we have engineered to date”, PlastiCert mold designer and Tooling Manager Dean Rupprecht said.
The new machine is part of a $1 million capital improvement plan being implemented over the next two years. PlastiCert has added a new 55-ton injection molding press and an additional custom coil winder, president and owner Craig Porter said.
"Since acquiring the company, my plan was to get operations squared away and improve our financials," Porter said. "Having accomplished those goals, it is time to take action that reinforces our reputation and position as a highly capable mold design, mold build and molder of engineered composites components for small and medium volume programs."
For more information, visit www.plasticert.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.