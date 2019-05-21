A project from Lyon Smith will be on display from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Public Launch, 119 E. Third St. (formerly The Outpost).
Driftless Sancuary is the latest project from Smith, a sculptor. The concept for the piece was inspired by nature, the ebb and flow of the Mississippi River and its inhabitants, the beaver and the architecture of the beaver lodge. The large-scale sculpture incorporates found objects, painted wood carvings and wood that has been cut by beavers.
The piece has taken on an architectural presence, and will occupy the gallery space at Public Launch. Smith will also exhibit 12 photographs of the environment in which the sculpture was envisioned and created. Over the course of the last eight months, Smith collected materials in nature and assembled the framework for the sculpture. During spring flooding, the sculpture was under 12 feet of water and the piece was washed away. During the flooding, Smith got out in his canoe and gathered the pieces of the sculpture, along with other materials, and moved everything to Public Launch, where it will be assembled and exhibited.
Smith wishes the sculpture to be used as a gathering place, and a place for storytelling and exchange of ideas.
Refreshments will be provided by the Boat House Restaurant. All Public Launch events are free and open to everyone.
