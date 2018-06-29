Home and Community Options Inc., located in Winona, has received a grant from the Edina Realty Foundation to help support its mission to provide support and residential services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
Approximately 90 percent of the individuals Home and Community Options Inc. support are at poverty level. Many do not have family or other support systems to rely on for help, and without Home and Community Options Inc. they are at risk of losing their jobs, homes and livelihoods.
Created in 1996, the Edina Realty Foundation supports organizations that help homeless children, families and individuals in the communities where Edina Realty does business. Much of the grant money comes directly from realtors and employees as well as from Edina Realty Home Services real estate, title and mortgage companies. Edina Realty agents and employees hold events throughout the year to help raise additional contributions.
To date, the foundation has donated over $9 million. More than 97 percent of funds raised go directly to organizations that provide housing and other services to the homeless.
“Our primary purpose is to help people buy and sell homes,” said Tina Goettelman, foundation representative, Edina Realty Winona office. “But adequate shelter and basic needs are a major issue for some people in our community. We are proud to support organizations like Home and Community Options Inc. that are helping provide vital services for people who need our support.”
On any given night, over 9,000 Minnesotans are homeless, according to Wilder Center research. Nearly half of homeless persons are under age 21, and one-third are children with their families.
For more information about the Edina Realty Foundation, visit edinarealty.com or contact the Edina Realty Winona office, call 507-452-1995.
