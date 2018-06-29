Paperbacks and Pieces will host mystery writer Gary Evans from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.
Evans, a former newsroom professional and the author who brought you "Death By Drowning," released the second book in his “Death By” series this summer, with a third one on the way.
Gary will read from his new novel, "Death By Poison," followed by a Q&A.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Shelley Olsen at pbpieces@hbci.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.