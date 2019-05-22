The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are teaming up with the Frozen River Film Festival to present Decoding the Driftless at the Winona County History Center on Thursday, June 6.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a question and answer session with filmmaker George Howe. Admission is $10 for adults with proceeds benefiting the work of the Friends. Students may attend free with school ID (K-8 must be accompanied by a paying adult). Tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only. Copies of the film will also be available for purchase directly from Mr. Howe.
For those who missed the documentary at this year’s Frozen River Film Festival — or would like to see it again — this is a great opportunity to view it while supporting a local volunteer group. The Friends are dedicated to assisting the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge which is prominently featured in the film.
The feature-length documentary film, "Decoding the Driftless," is a wild ride of adventure through the air, across rugged landscapes, on- and under-the water, through a secret underworld, and across time itself to explore and decipher ancient clues of archaeology, paleontology, geology and biology of the Driftless Region (parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois), with its captivating scenic beauty. Learn why this one region, in the heart of America, is the only “island driftless region” in the world.
