Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Vince Frisch is the son of John and Jackie Frisch and has one sibling, Samantha, a fourth grader at St. Stan’s.
Vince’s favorite subjects at school are physical education and math. He fondly remembers participating in the Christmas Mass at his church in Rollingstone.
Vince has many hobbies. Some of his favorite things to do are collecting baseball cards and baseballs from professional league games. He likes to play sports and especially enjoys playing baseball and football with his friends. Vince loves spending time with his family, playing board games and playing outside with their dog, Cooper.
Vince was nominated because he is a hardworking student who shows perseverance with difficult tasks and exhibits great sportsmanship in competitive activities. He is a great friend to many students and a wonderful example of a Cotter Rambler.
Jayden Konter is the son of Whitney Konter and Pete Gaustad. Jayden has two siblings, Mason Dotterwick and Landyn Gaustad.
At Cotter, Jayden participates in football, basketball, and baseball and hopes to continue with basketball when he attends college. He also plays tuba in the Cotter band and his favorite subjects are geography and English.
Jayden enjoys working with kids, spending time with his friends, and he appreciates students and staff that embody kindness. Jayden is also particularly appreciative of the maintenance staff at Cotter for all of the extra work they have done to keep the building clean and sanitized.
Teachers nominated Jayden for the Rambler Award because he provides leadership to his classmates and works hard on his school work. He also shows respect to his classmates, faculty and staff, and has a friendly disposition.
Sofia Morales is the daughter of Jill Morales and Carlos Morales. She has three siblings, Drew, Victoria and Luis.
Sophia enjoys spending her free time playing guitar, riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, and playing video games. Her favorite class is English with Mrs. Shriver and she enjoys reading. She has a particular fondness for Harry Potter!
Sophia is looking forward to the remainder of her time at Cotter and taking advantage of opportunities to expand her knowledge.
Teachers nominated Sophia for the Rambler Award, saying she has a positive attitude towards her classmates and respectful behavior in class. She completes her work on time, works hard and always works up to her ability.
Tony Zhao is the son of Yan Sun and Huadong Zhao.
He enjoys math and studies it extensively. He likes to lift weights and play tennis. Tony is currently studying singing and playing guitar.
Tony has been a wonderful addition to the Cotter community. Even though he has been away from campus this year, he continues to be an active member of the community. He participated on the math team this year, as well as in past years. He has also been a member of the Cotter tennis team.
Tony was selected for the Rambler Award by his teachers. They shared that Tony has been very consistent in his schoolwork during his senior year, even with the challenge of being in a different country. He works hard, attends Zooms and is a conscientious learner. Tony is good at sharing his thoughts and ideas and always takes his education seriously.