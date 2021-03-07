Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Teachers nominated Jayden for the Rambler Award because he provides leadership to his classmates and works hard on his school work. He also shows respect to his classmates, faculty and staff, and has a friendly disposition.

Sofia Morales is the daughter of Jill Morales and Carlos Morales. She has three siblings, Drew, Victoria and Luis.

Sophia enjoys spending her free time playing guitar, riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, and playing video games. Her favorite class is English with Mrs. Shriver and she enjoys reading. She has a particular fondness for Harry Potter!

Sophia is looking forward to the remainder of her time at Cotter and taking advantage of opportunities to expand her knowledge.

Teachers nominated Sophia for the Rambler Award, saying she has a positive attitude towards her classmates and respectful behavior in class. She completes her work on time, works hard and always works up to her ability.

Tony Zhao is the son of Yan Sun and Huadong Zhao.

He enjoys math and studies it extensively. He likes to lift weights and play tennis. Tony is currently studying singing and playing guitar.