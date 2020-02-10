Cotter Schools’ Ramblers of the Month:
Cotter eighth-grade student Lucas Wooden is the son of Ed and Kelly Wooden, and has two siblings, Nathan and Andrew.
At Cotter, Lucas has been involved in band, basketball and baseball, and is also participating in club mountain biking. He was seventh in a state competition for eighth grade Division II boys. Outside of school he enjoys playing with his dogs, Maverick and Abby, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing.
What he likes about attending Cotter junior high is the friends and teachers he sees every day. Teachers nominated Lucas because he is a hard-working student who has been seen stepping up to do the right thing when needed. He works hard in the classroom and is respectful.
Cotter tenth-grade student Megan Costello is the daughter of Mike and Stacey Costello, and has two siblings Joseph and Collen (CoCo.) She also has two cats named Carl and Coconut.
At Cotter, Megan has been involved in soccer, basketball, track and field, speech, SPA, band, marching band, student council and CCMP. Outside of school, she likes to hanging out with her cousins, participating in club soccer and serving at her church. Her favorite subject is math. She said she gets her passion from her grandmother, who was a great math teacher.
Teachers nominated Megan because she is a wonderful communicator, a joy in the classroom, and works well with her peers. She brings life and energy to the learning environment.
Cotter senior Sam Wantock is the son of Don and Lisa Wantock and has one sibling, Joe, and a dog named Coco.
At Cotter Sam has been involved in band, marching band, jazz band, football, speech, musical productions, track and field, and Student Activity Leadership Team. He mentioned that his friends and the nice teachers are the best part of his Cotter experience. He really likes attending Cotter schools because there are a lot of opportunities for students in all areas. His advice to students is to try a lot of things, because at Cotter you can very easily be involved in many things, and it is encouraged. Outside of school he enjoys watching football and “Cops” with his grandpa.
After graduation he is attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans to study communication sciences and disorders. Teachers say Sam is exactly what being a Cotter student is all about. He is caring toward others, helpful and has a great sense of humor.
