Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month:
Cotter Junior High eighth-grade student Bethany Finnegan is the daughter of Sean and Deborah Finnegan. She has three siblings, Makayla, Jacob, and Jethro. Bethany also has several pets including two dogs, two cats and two rabbits.
At Cotter, Bethany has been involved in cross country, volleyball, track and field, band, jazz band. In the future, she looks forward to joining the speech team and participating in Model Legislature. Bethany’s favorite subject is English mainly because of her awesome teacher, Mrs. Wagner.
In her free time, Bethany enjoys hanging out with her friends, horseback riding, participating in 4-H activities and serving at church. She said that she would like “everyone in the world to know that they are amazing and they are all loved.”
Teachers nominated Bethany because she works hard, helps others, and is often seen encouraging to her classmates.
Cotter High School 10th-grade student Jonah Heckman is the son of Daven and Carrie Heckman. He has four siblings, Oscar, Sergio, Izzy, and Vincent.
Jonah enjoys being involved in robotics and working in the Cotter Bike Shop. He said, “it’s absolutely great to be at Cotter because of all of the people - both teachers and students.” Jonah’s favorite subject so far at Cotter is science and Mr. Paulson is one of his favorite teachers. Outside of school, he loves to eat pizza, get together with friends to play Minecraft, and he is currently reading the Lord of the Rings (for about the 20th time).
Teachers nominated Jonah because he truly enhances the classroom and encourages others to think in unique ways. His easy-going, intelligent approach to school makes him an excellent group member.
Cotter High School 12th-grade student Tia Trainor is the daughter of Kim Trainor and has one sister, Chloe. She also has two dogs named Clara and Chance.
At Cotter, Tia has been involved in band, marching band, volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball. Her favorite subject is science with Ms. Halvorson. Outside of school, Tia works at Hy-Vee and enjoys hanging out with friends. Her future plans include attending college in La Crosse and possibly majoring in psychology.
Tia states, “I love being a Cotter student because of all of the diversity among our students. To think in a small town like Winona that you can have many friends from other countries is amazing to me. It’s great that we are taught to be role models for our younger students. I would encourage all students to enjoy every little moment of high school, as it goes by so fast. I’m really going to miss Cotter next year!”
Teachers nominated Tia because she responds well to adversity, and is always incredibly polite, kind, and responsible.
