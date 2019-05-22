Having met the requirements for graduation from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in history, Krystijan David Vander Zanden was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps on May 16.
Vander Zanden was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus. He successfully completed Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, in August 2018.
He will initially report to The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico where all new Marine Corps officers receive training and instruction in elements of tactics and warfare. Upon completion of TBS, Vander Zanden will be assigned to Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., to begin training as a Marine Corps aviator.
Vander Zanden is married to Elle Vander Zanden, and the couple currently resides in Minneapolis. He is the son of Randy and Basia Vander Zanden of St. Charles and is a 2015 graduate of Cotter High School.
