The Winona branch of Kish and Sons Electric, Inc., has been sold to Bruce Bunke.
Bunke has been with the Winona division for the past nine years. All operations will now be under the name of KEY Electric and Automation, Inc. The business will keep the same phone number of 507-454-0044.
The sale followed the retirement of Jim Kafer. In a press release, Kish and Sons Electic, based in Winona, said that Kafer "made a big impact within our company and we thank him for his hard work, dedication and continued support."
