At 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, Brian Williams will perform a program of classical music at the First Congregational Church of Winona, UCC, on its world-class 1929 Casavant pipe organ.
Williams, one of the finest organists in the tri-state area, is currently the music director at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Rochester and serves as the Dean of the SE Minnesota Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. His performance is the third in a six-part series of pipe organ recitals sponsored by the First Congregational Church and the SEMnAGO.
The hour-long performance will present music that takes full advantage of the organ's 2,680 pipes and its incredible range, versatility and richness. All the stops will be out! Recitals are open to the public with a freewill admission to help with future events. A reception will follow the performance.
The church is air-conditioned and is located at at 161 W. Broadway St. ADA handicap accessibility at the canopied entrance on Johnson Street. The doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
The First Congregational Church is an open and affirming community of faith.
