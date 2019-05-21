Juliet Bublitz is a preschool student of Ms. Katie’s CH2 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying orderliness when she helped kitchen staff organize the breakfast dish cart. Juliet loves going to Bluffview because of her teacher and her favorite class work is the Pickle Work. When Juliet is not in school, she likes to play with her neighbors. Juliet is the daughter of Carly Johnson and Johnnie Bublitz.
Quentin Smith is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of commitment when he worked hard to finish all of his assignments. Quentin’s favorite subject is math and he likes Bluffview because he doesn’t have to sit in a desk all day. When Quentin is at home, he likes to play with his Magic cards. Quentin is the son of Crystal Hegge and Lyon Smith and step-son of Will Hesch.
