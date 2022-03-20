La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 20

CITY OF LA CROSSE
NRE Properties LLC, 1213 Gohres St., roof, $6,000.
Riverland Investments LLC, 1106 Gillette St., roof, $10,000.
Douglas Farmer, 321 21st St. S., roof, $25,000.
Riverland Investments LLC, 504 Avon St., roof, $6,000.
Maggie Luers, 217 15th St. S., garage, $60,000.
Maggie Luers, 217 15th St. S., demolition.
Timothy Grant, 1827 Adams St., roof, $7,000.
Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 1319 Ferry St., roof, $95,830.
Kwik Trip, 2839 Darlin Court, sign, $14,000.
Rick Pfennig, 1815 East Ave. S., addition, $52,243.
Amber Viner, 2160 Green Bay St., garage, $52,890.
Kay Hayes, 710 North St., door, $1,603.
People are also reading…
Kay Hayes, 710 North St., alteration, $750.
Goehner Investments I LLC, 805 State St., roof, $55,000.
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., sign, $5,845.
Adam Tentis, 2027 King St., fence, $9,200.
Dawn Lamers, 1829 Prospect St., alteration, $5,000.
Scott Proksch, 4135 33rd St. S., alteration, $39,000.
BJJ Properties LLC, 1612 Lauderdale Place, sign, $6,115.
Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center, 3120 South Ave., sign, $10,910.
Nhia Vue, 911 Liberty St., roof, $13,000.
BJJ Properties LLC, 4115 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $4,565.
Great River Homes LLC, 6015 River Run Road, alteration, $26,000.
Joseph and Ashley Noelke, 3228 Glendale Ave., fence, $4,000.
Stephanie Deveaux, 1015 Farnam St., fence, $1,700.