National Depression Screening Day has been around for a couple of decades, held on Thursday of the first full week in October.
At Winona Health, it will be Oct. 10 in the psychiatric and counseling office in the Parkview building on the north side of the hospital.
It will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m., it’s free and anyone can come. You can call to make an appointment at 507-454-2606, or just walk in.
Suicide is the ultimate symptom of the disease we call depression.
This disease causes the sufferer to die from suicide. He or she did not commit suicide as a willful act of vengeance or malevolence, as a murder would be done.
Fortunately, the terminology has been changing from the act commission to recognition of suicide resulting from the excruciating psychic pain the person is experiencing.
More and more, the published writing speaks of the person having died of or from suicide — the correct viewpoint, not the one of guilt for having done it.
This was mirrored in the title of a very personal and poignant perspective in the Jan. 24, 2019, New England Journal of Medicine by a psychiatrist.
The title is: “When a Patient Dies by Suicide: The Physician’s Silent Sorrow.”
She writes about her emotional reaction on receiving a text message that her patient had died by suicide. “My husband was driving. … I struggled to gather words, and my husband held control of the car through those excruciating moments when he thought something horrible had happened to one of our kids. I calmed down enough to tell him that the tragedy involved a patient. He was relieved. I was not.”
She continues, “We talk about the toll suicide takes on families. They experience grief, guilt, regret, anguish, anger and stigma. … What we don’t openly talk about is suicide’s toll on the doctors who treat those patients. … I am still figuring out how to quiet my haunting emotions. … My sadness for the family remains immense. My feelings as a doctor are complicated by the fact that this particular patient had not followed my treatment recommendations, and so my sadness is mixed with anger — yet somehow it feels wrong to be angry with a dead person who has suffered so deeply.”
What did I do wrong, and what could I have done differently, or how did I screw up are the essence of these feelings when you think you are in charge of this person’s life and well being.
All of us have felt that way if connected to someone, not always a relative, who died this way.
So many doctors question their judgment and skills if their patient dies from other diseases, especially cancers.
If a heart artery gets blocked, and a part of heart muscle dies, and the heart quits beating, we can come to terms objectively with that more easily than what part of the person’s brain was creating so much dysfunction that it killed them. Don’t those terms sound more objective and understandable?
It has taken me a long time to reach that more objective characterization of the tissue being diseased, instead of the emotional, guilt-ridden feelings.
I have written every year at this time about some aspect of depression and feelings around suicide. My mother had severe depression for many years, and died from it — suicide.
I spent a lot of years trying to figure out what I could have done to change things, finally understanding I couldn’t. The doctor writes, “I am left with the nagging question of whether I can trust my own intuition about when a patient is safe and whether I can trust my patients to be forthcoming. … I am working my way back to being the psychiatrist I thought I was before.” In my opinion, this lady is a good doctor, and will become even better with the years.
The doctor writes, ”Suicide is often an impulsive act — it is not always planned. And patients don’t always share their intentions. … But sometimes getting help and being identified as a person at risk simply are not enough. Sometimes we do everything possible, and patients still choose (bad word choice) to end their lives.”
She should have written “still are compelled to end their pain and suffering.” So often, no matter what herculean efforts family or doctors exert in any serious medical situation, we lose our patient or parent, or worse, child.
Dr. Paul Heise, a wonderful Winona doctor from days of yore, said he never knew a parent who got over a child’s death.
That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. That’s why an opportunity like the upcoming depression screening clinic is valuable. If you feel it may be good for you, or someone you know, make time and go. You have to keep trying until you can’t, no matter how hopeless it may feel some days.
