Dr. Frank Bures: Deciphering cold vs. COVID vs. flu symptoms

Is there any reasonable way to tell from the symptoms if you are getting a “cold” or COVID or influenza? Well, like watching a car’s turn signal blinking, yes-no-yes-no. But we can try. It’s the BIG question with temperatures falling, people huddling inside and beginning to cough and not feel so well.

The overlap of coughing and sore throat among the three respiratory infections is difficult to discern, as well as other symptoms that may arise. In referencing the subject with an Internet search, a mere 280,000,000 entries were found in 0.57 seconds! Almost innumerable numbers of medical groups and universities have their take on it. One method is to list each condition and its common accompanying ills. Another is to list the symptoms, and try to characterize which more likely goes with what illness. We’ll synthesize both these approaches.

Over 200 different viruses can cause the common cold picture, which is primarily a viral infection of nose and throat or upper airway. A few can be dangerous, especially in young children, such as respiratory syncytial viruses. There are four known strains of coronaviruses biologically related to Sars-CoV-2 that cause seasonal cold infections. The main miseries here are runny and/or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough, sinus congestion, post nasal drainage, and perhaps a bit of fever.