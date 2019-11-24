{{featured_button_text}}

Grapes and wine styles are somewhat subject to fads but winemaking on the island of Sicily dates back some 4,000 years.

Villa Pozzi-wine

Villa Pozzi wine

Today the fifth generation of the Pozzi family is making wine there, including this vintage of the indigenous nero d’avola.

For many years wines from Sicily were used for blending — especially this grape — but thanks to quality improvements the varietal now stands on its own.

This vintage is made without oak to showcase berry and red fruit flavors but the grape can be suitable for aging.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

It’s full-bodied, intense and rustic.

Sherry: “Tart and vibrant raspberry flavor with notes of blackberry and cherry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A fig bouquet with flavors of raspberry and vanilla and a dry finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Available from $10 to $13.

Coming next week: Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.