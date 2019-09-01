The foothills of the Sierra Mountains in Amador County, Calif., is where gold miners sought the mother lode and brought more than 300,000 people in 1849.
Today the area’s shallow soils, hot days and cool nights are perfect for growing zinfandel. And no wine is more perfect for a late-summer barbecue.
These grapes are handpicked and cold-soaked and go through an intensive fermentation process before being aged in a combination of oak for 16 months. The result is a big and savory wine with fruit-forward flavors and balanced tannins.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied with fruity flavors of blackberry, strawberry and blueberry. Soft clove spice on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A blackberry and spice bouquet with flavors of blueberry, raspberry and a vanilla finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $14.
Coming next week: Intrinsic Red Blend
