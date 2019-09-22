This wine pays homage to the 15th Century Portuguese sailors that explored the world from Europe to the Indian Ocean on the Silk and Spice Route.
This blend is sourced from different regions and fermented in separate lots. The wine undergoes a secondary fermentation for additional softness, is aged in oak for six months and then blended.
This is a soft red with dark fruit and spice notes and enough sweetness to put it up the upper end of the dry category. A good choice for beginning red wine drinkers.
Sherry: “Sweeter with a strong clove and floral taste with blackberry on the finish.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of raisins and brown sugar with flavors of cherry and blackberry and red licorice on the finish.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available from $8 to $11.
Coming next week: Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonnay
