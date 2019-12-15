The typical pinot noir is known for its cherry and strawberry flavors with a silky texture. This offering from New Zealand is not that.
Yes, there are red fruit flavors, but silky and smooth would not describe this much more rugged and dry wine. Sourced from coastal vineyards, this wine is rustic and earthy and worthwhile of your exploration if you’re brave enough to stretch your pinot palate.
Sherry: “Dry and tart with flavors of cherry and red currant.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A leathery bouquet with flavors of cranberry and a little cherry.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available from $11 to $14.
